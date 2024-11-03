Prossimo Advisors LLC Has $831,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prossimo Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the second quarter. ADE LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.7% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

DIS opened at $95.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $81.82 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

