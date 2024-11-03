Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $125.93 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,988,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407,585 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 24.25% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF worth $125,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 117.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $238,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $517.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.39. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

