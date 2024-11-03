Pure Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,352,000 after purchasing an additional 243,976 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,134,000 after purchasing an additional 134,150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VTI opened at $282.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.71 and its 200 day moving average is $270.01. The company has a market cap of $423.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $210.85 and a 12-month high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

