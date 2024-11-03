Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $17,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

TIP stock opened at $107.76 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.19 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

