Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,516 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,167,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,358,000 after purchasing an additional 218,418 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,297,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,959,000 after acquiring an additional 67,205 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,419,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,144,000 after acquiring an additional 312,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,164,000 after acquiring an additional 323,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,431,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after acquiring an additional 747,277 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $40.25 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.50.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

