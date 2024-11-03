Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,935 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $8,896,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $2,138,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,699,000 after acquiring an additional 50,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,009.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $818.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.43 billion, a PE ratio of 88.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $561.65 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $911.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $866.16.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

