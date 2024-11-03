Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 572 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDYV. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,259.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $79.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.94. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.86.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

