pzETH Trading Up 0.3% This Week (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. pzETH has a total market cap of $49.58 million and $75,744.72 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, pzETH has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One pzETH token can now be purchased for $2,939.36 or 0.04250651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,018.23 or 1.00103860 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,963.25 or 1.00024112 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About pzETH

pzETH’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 50,196 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. pzETH’s official website is www.renzoprotocol.com.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 50,236.07174409. The last known price of pzETH is 2,972.21110859 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $265,291.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pzETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

