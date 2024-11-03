Qtum Price Tops $2.14 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, Qtum has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $225.36 million and approximately $26.34 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00003126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,447.69 or 0.03578207 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00034465 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00005867 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,382,876 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

