Quantum (QUA) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00006982 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,086.16 or 0.99938343 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012454 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006344 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000738 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00054792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.