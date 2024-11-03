QUASA Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $156,894.74 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 3rd. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $156,894.74 and approximately $95.96 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00006943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,277.38 or 0.99938320 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012227 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006330 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00052598 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00189597 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $194.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

