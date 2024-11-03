Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26), RTT News reports. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 204.22% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Rapid Micro Biosystems updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.07.



In other Rapid Micro Biosystems news, Director Kirk Malloy purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,300 shares in the company, valued at $58,513. The trade was a 300.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk Malloy purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,513. This trade represents a 300.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Kollender purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,718 shares in the company, valued at $74,472.86. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 175,000 shares of company stock worth $141,850. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

