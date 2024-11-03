Realta Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Realta Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,699 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after buying an additional 236,013 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $537,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 120,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 33,565 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $64.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

