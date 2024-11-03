Realta Investment Advisors Has $133,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 240,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,072,000 after purchasing an additional 45,535 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 64,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 208,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $95.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.06. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.16 and a 52 week high of $98.68.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

