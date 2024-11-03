Realta Investment Advisors Has $348,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Realta Investment Advisors reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $232.69 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.74 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.