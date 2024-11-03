Realta Investment Advisors Increases Position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) by 337.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the second quarter worth $331,000.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MORT opened at $11.10 on Friday. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.34.

About VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

