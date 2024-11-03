Realta Investment Advisors Sells 2,221 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Realta Investment Advisors reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA grew its position in CVS Health by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 11,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $55.81 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average is $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

