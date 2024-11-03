Realta Investment Advisors Sells 9,378 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Realta Investment Advisors cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 82.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,378 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 113.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock opened at $138.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.85. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $112.91 and a twelve month high of $144.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

