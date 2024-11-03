Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.83 and last traded at $59.54. Approximately 719,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,654,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average of $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 444.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 75.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 69.6% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

