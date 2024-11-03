REDW Wealth LLC Has $12.78 Million Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,780 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $12,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of DUHP stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average is $32.40. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

