REDW Wealth LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

REDW Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

AVEM stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.42.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

