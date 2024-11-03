REDW Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

REDW Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,682 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,668,000 after acquiring an additional 70,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,474,000 after acquiring an additional 54,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $252.47 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $179.11 and a one year high of $257.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.60.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

