REDW Wealth LLC Sells 977 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

REDW Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth $104,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth $220,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth $235,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:XT opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $61.60.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

