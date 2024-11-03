Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT) Director Purchases C$19,985.00 in Stock

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Free Report) Director Lisa Crossley purchased 57,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,985.00.
Reliq Health Technologies Price Performance
Shares of RHT opened at C$0.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.86. Reliq Health Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$42.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.64.
Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile
