RETARDIO (RETARDIO) Trading Up 47.4% This Week

RETARDIO (RETARDIO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. RETARDIO has a total market capitalization of $155.96 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of RETARDIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RETARDIO token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RETARDIO has traded 47.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,363.49 or 0.99872583 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,142.75 or 0.99550101 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About RETARDIO

RETARDIO’s launch date was January 31st, 2024. RETARDIO’s total supply is 999,671,379 tokens. RETARDIO’s official Twitter account is @retardiosolana. The official website for RETARDIO is retardio.xyz.

Buying and Selling RETARDIO

According to CryptoCompare, “RETARDIO (RETARDIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. RETARDIO has a current supply of 999,671,379 with 975,671,265 in circulation. The last known price of RETARDIO is 0.16623824 USD and is down -11.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $5,861,457.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://retardio.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RETARDIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RETARDIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RETARDIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

