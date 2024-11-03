Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $409,000 Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,502,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,711,000 after acquiring an additional 107,713 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,344,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $185,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,114 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,402,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $111,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,075,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,276,000 after buying an additional 698,283 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,010,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,041,000 after buying an additional 33,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:DLB opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.49. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $90.06.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $288.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

Dolby Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 28,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $2,113,309.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,400.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

