Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRKR. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 127.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,389,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,666,000 after purchasing an additional 779,549 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,472,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 555,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,444,000 after buying an additional 307,021 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 78.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 593,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,845,000 after buying an additional 260,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP grew its holdings in Bruker by 262.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 333,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 241,959 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.82.

Bruker Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $59.29 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.04. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $800.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

