Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Position Raised by Allen Wealth Management LLC

Allen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,128 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group accounts for 1.2% of Allen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Allen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 70.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $65.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $75.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIO
Rio Tinto Group Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.