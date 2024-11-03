RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,814.06 ($23.53) and traded as high as GBX 1,866 ($24.20). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,830 ($23.73), with a volume of 317,499 shares changing hands.

RIT Capital Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,814.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,849.31. The company has a market cap of £2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,129.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Get RIT Capital Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RIT Capital Partners

In other news, insider Hannah Rothschild sold 53,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,870 ($24.25), for a total transaction of £1,000,001.20 ($1,296,850.21). 41.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.