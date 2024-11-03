Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $39.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.6% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

