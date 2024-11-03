Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED) Shares Up 3% – What’s Next?

Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.55 and last traded at $29.55. 5,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.68.
Roundhill Cannabis ETF Trading Up 3.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.74.
About Roundhill Cannabis ETF
The Roundhill Cannabis ETF (WEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of equities and total return swaps that provide exposure to the global cannabis and hemp ecosystem. WEED was launched on Apr 20, 2022 and is managed by Roundhill.
