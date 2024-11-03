Royal Harbor Partners LLC Sells 72,245 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,245 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSLC. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 811.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 836,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,793,000 after buying an additional 744,471 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,951,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,031,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,336,000 after buying an additional 128,519 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,939,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,328,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,718,000 after buying an additional 113,086 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $112.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $84.04 and a one year high of $115.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.56.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

