RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 1.6% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $12,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in RTX by 3.7% in the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 2.1% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $158.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.02.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

