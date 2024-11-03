RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,000. Intel comprises about 1.2% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 37,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,471,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,975,400. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

