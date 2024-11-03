Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $14,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,843.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,077 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,885,571.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.53. The stock had a trading volume of 525,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,350. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.25 and a 1-year high of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.55%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

