Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 27,088 Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Stock

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 27,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $297,697.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,644,276 shares in the company, valued at $29,060,593.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 36,430 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $400,730.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 56,200 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $618,762.00.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of VPV stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPV. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 127,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 86,489 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,031.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

