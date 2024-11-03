San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.95 and traded as high as $4.00. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 212,205 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 466.64% and a net margin of 82.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $7,061,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 206,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland’s oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

Featured Articles

