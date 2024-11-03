SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $4,872,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 168,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $225.59 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $258.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.96 and a 200-day moving average of $214.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.77). SBA Communications had a net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 61.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,814.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SBA Communications from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.23.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

