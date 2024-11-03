Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Shares Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.21 and last traded at $22.22. Approximately 954,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 914,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

