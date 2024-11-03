Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 234,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 109,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 42,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHQ opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $36.06.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

