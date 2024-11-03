SES AI (NYSE:SES) Issues Earnings Results

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

SES AI Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of SES traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. 3,090,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. SES AI has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.57.

Get SES AI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 165,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $172,160.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,466,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,253.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 32,487 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $33,136.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,979,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,010.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 165,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $172,160.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,466,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,253.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,273,348 shares of company stock worth $2,450,737 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SES. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of SES AI in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SES AI in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SES

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.