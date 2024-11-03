Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Shake Shack from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shake Shack stock opened at $124.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $130.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 730.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.85.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $27,478.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,535.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,860,974.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $5,161,562. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Shake Shack by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

