SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SharkNinja updated its FY24 guidance to $4.13-4.24 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.130-4.240 EPS.

SharkNinja Trading Down 3.4 %

SN opened at $89.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.97. SharkNinja has a one year low of $41.12 and a one year high of $112.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on SharkNinja from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SharkNinja from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

See Also

