Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

SIEB stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 13.03%.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

