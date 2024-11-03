SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target Raised to $114.00

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

SkyWest Price Performance

SKYW stock opened at $101.33 on Friday. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $103.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.88.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $912.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.21 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

About SkyWest

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SkyWest by 90.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,225,000 after purchasing an additional 261,349 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,151,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,510,000 after acquiring an additional 165,670 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,602,000 after acquiring an additional 96,830 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in SkyWest by 82.9% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 188,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 85,356 shares during the period. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 13.2% during the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,242,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

