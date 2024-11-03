SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target Raised to $114.00

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.
SkyWest Price Performance
SKYW stock opened at $101.33 on Friday. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $103.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.88.
SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $912.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.21 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.
About SkyWest
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
