Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.51 and traded as high as C$0.65. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 42,130 shares trading hands.

Slate Office REIT Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.48.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

