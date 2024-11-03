SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.70 and last traded at $40.21. 1,170,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,731,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average of $45.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 4.18.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in SM Energy by 461.9% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in SM Energy by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 3,434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

