Sofi Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY)

Sofi Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,770,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135,524 shares during the quarter. SoFi Select 500 ETF accounts for about 50.1% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sofi Wealth LLC owned about 80.92% of SoFi Select 500 ETF worth $680,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.64. 28,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,277. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46. SoFi Select 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $75.80 and a twelve month high of $108.06. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.07.

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

