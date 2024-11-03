SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,253,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,115% from the previous session’s volume of 103,132 shares.The stock last traded at $45.45 and had previously closed at $45.30.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average is $43.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 273.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,596 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

