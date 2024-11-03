SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $420.42. 3,856,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,804. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $419.76 and a 200 day moving average of $402.84. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $334.41 and a 52 week high of $433.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

